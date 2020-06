Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool garage tennis court

AMAZING VALUE FOR VACATION-LIKE LIFESTYLE. 2 STORY ENTRY AND LIVING ROOM, LARGE FAMILY ROOM OFF THE UPDATED KITCHEN OPENING OUT TO PATIO AND DECK. MASTER SUITE HAS LARGE SITTING AREA OR OFFICE AREA. WOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT. STEPS AWAY FROM COMMUNITY POOL, TENNIS, GREAT GYM, PARTY RM., CHILDREN'S PLAY AREA. WALK TO BOUTIQUE SHOPPING CENTER 24 HOUR NOTICE TO SHOW.