Last updated January 11 2020 at 7:30 AM

2801 South NORMANDIE Avenue

2801 S Normandie Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2801 S Normandie Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90007
Congress North

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Huge 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit available in West Adams residential Quadruplex. Spanish style building, completely remodeled first floor, secured & spacious, just under 1K sf. Unit was remodeled 2 years ago and features a gourmet kitchen with luxurious Mocha cabinetry, modern style black granite counters & stainless steal appliances. New dual pane windows throughout, new water heater, new (quality) laminate wood floors, remodeled full bathroom with new vanity, toilet & tiled shower, generously sized bedroom, inside laundry hook-ups and gated parking. Updated electrical & copper plumbing throughout. Very centrally located just blocks from 10 & 110 fwy's, minutes to Down Town LA & conveniently close to USC. Can be great for students or couple. 1 year minimum lease, security deposit & 1st month's rents due upon signing. Available on or around 2/1/2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2801 South NORMANDIE Avenue have any available units?
2801 South NORMANDIE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2801 South NORMANDIE Avenue have?
Some of 2801 South NORMANDIE Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2801 South NORMANDIE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2801 South NORMANDIE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2801 South NORMANDIE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2801 South NORMANDIE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2801 South NORMANDIE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2801 South NORMANDIE Avenue offers parking.
Does 2801 South NORMANDIE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2801 South NORMANDIE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2801 South NORMANDIE Avenue have a pool?
No, 2801 South NORMANDIE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2801 South NORMANDIE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2801 South NORMANDIE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2801 South NORMANDIE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2801 South NORMANDIE Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

