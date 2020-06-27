2801 South NORMANDIE Avenue

Amenities

Huge 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit available in West Adams residential Quadruplex. Spanish style building, completely remodeled first floor, secured & spacious, just under 1K sf. Unit was remodeled 2 years ago and features a gourmet kitchen with luxurious Mocha cabinetry, modern style black granite counters & stainless steal appliances. New dual pane windows throughout, new water heater, new (quality) laminate wood floors, remodeled full bathroom with new vanity, toilet & tiled shower, generously sized bedroom, inside laundry hook-ups and gated parking. Updated electrical & copper plumbing throughout. Very centrally located just blocks from 10 & 110 fwy's, minutes to Down Town LA & conveniently close to USC. Can be great for students or couple. 1 year minimum lease, security deposit & 1st month's rents due upon signing. Available on or around 2/1/2020