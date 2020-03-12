2791 ELLISON Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Move-in ready, fully-furnished, meticulous view property on a quiet cul-de-sac in Beverly Hills. This private and pristine modern home is the perfect spring-summer vacation getaway, just bring a toothbrush. With high ceilings, an open floor plan, and sliding glass doors that open fully, enjoy the gorgeous views in the most serene and ambient setting. Private master suite features separate spa-like bathrooms, spectacular large closets, and motorized blackout and daytime shades. Upstairs there is a guest wing and terrace as well as three additional guest rooms downstairs, totaling five bedrooms. Additional highlights include an office, entertaining bar, covered loggia with outdoor dining and living areas with TV and fireplace, grassy area, fully equipped kitchen, and gorgeous infinity pool overlooking the beautiful view. Fit for the most discerning clientele.