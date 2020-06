Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage pool fireplace range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Wonderful traditional family home situated on Prime cul de sac in prestigious Bel Air Park. This charming property has an open floor plan, great indoor-outdoor entertaining flow, private backyard with swimming pool. This very safe neighborhood is contagious to Steven Weiss Temple and many of the best private schools.