2769 Wright Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Hollywood Hills close to Hollywood Bowl in a gated community - Nestled in the Hollywood Hills close to Hollywood Bowl in a gated community. This

newer home boasts a contemporary design with modern details throughout. A guest room/office is conveniently located in the entry level with an en-suite bath. The secondary level offers a huge great room, an open kitchen that equips with high end stainless steel appliances, a dynamic entertainment center island - all the bells and whistles you can ask for in a gourmet setting. Relax in the private quaint patio. Two bedroom suites and a convenient laundry room upstairs. Other highlights include recessed lighting, sun-filled windows, 2 car attached garage.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2809042)