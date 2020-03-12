All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2769 Wright Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2769 Wright Lane
Last updated September 26 2019 at 12:27 PM

2769 Wright Lane

2769 N Wright Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood Hills West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2769 N Wright Lane, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Hollywood Hills close to Hollywood Bowl in a gated community - Nestled in the Hollywood Hills close to Hollywood Bowl in a gated community. This
newer home boasts a contemporary design with modern details throughout. A guest room/office is conveniently located in the entry level with an en-suite bath. The secondary level offers a huge great room, an open kitchen that equips with high end stainless steel appliances, a dynamic entertainment center island - all the bells and whistles you can ask for in a gourmet setting. Relax in the private quaint patio. Two bedroom suites and a convenient laundry room upstairs. Other highlights include recessed lighting, sun-filled windows, 2 car attached garage.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2809042)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2769 Wright Lane have any available units?
2769 Wright Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2769 Wright Lane have?
Some of 2769 Wright Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2769 Wright Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2769 Wright Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2769 Wright Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2769 Wright Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2769 Wright Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2769 Wright Lane offers parking.
Does 2769 Wright Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2769 Wright Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2769 Wright Lane have a pool?
No, 2769 Wright Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2769 Wright Lane have accessible units?
No, 2769 Wright Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2769 Wright Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2769 Wright Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Roosevelt Lofts
727 W 7th St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Eighth & Grand
770 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Pasadena Park Place Apartment Homes
101 Bridewell St
Los Angeles, CA 90042
Orsini
505 N Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
550 Harborfront
550 S Palos Verdes St.
Los Angeles, CA 90731
Indie Westside
3740 Keystone Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
The Q Variel
6200 Variel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Park Fifth
427 West 5th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90013

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College