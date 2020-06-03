All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2753 North BEACHWOOD Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2753 North BEACHWOOD Drive
Last updated February 14 2020 at 8:30 AM

2753 North BEACHWOOD Drive

2753 Beachwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood United
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2753 Beachwood Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood United

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Dream of the Golden Age of Hollywood in this 2,320 square foot storybook cottage in the Hollywood Hills. Built in the 1920s, this English-style cottage is graced with classically charming features, including mahogany doors, hardwood and stone floors, built-in shelves and benches, and original, stamped hardware. Lofty pitched ceilings and scores of leaded windows keep this four bedroom, three bathroom home airy and full of sunshine during the day. On chilly nights, keep warm and cozy by the stucco fireplace capped with a brass hood. The den opens to your private oasis that includes a large patio and landscaped, spa-like garden with hot tub built for relaxation and meditation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2753 North BEACHWOOD Drive have any available units?
2753 North BEACHWOOD Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2753 North BEACHWOOD Drive have?
Some of 2753 North BEACHWOOD Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2753 North BEACHWOOD Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2753 North BEACHWOOD Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2753 North BEACHWOOD Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2753 North BEACHWOOD Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2753 North BEACHWOOD Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2753 North BEACHWOOD Drive offers parking.
Does 2753 North BEACHWOOD Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2753 North BEACHWOOD Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2753 North BEACHWOOD Drive have a pool?
No, 2753 North BEACHWOOD Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2753 North BEACHWOOD Drive have accessible units?
No, 2753 North BEACHWOOD Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2753 North BEACHWOOD Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2753 North BEACHWOOD Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Pinnacle Apartments
1860 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Virgil Square
411 S Virgil Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
Sofi Warner Center
6300 Variel Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Pasadena Park Place Apartment Homes
101 Bridewell St
Los Angeles, CA 90042
10620 NoHo
10620 Victory Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91606
Newcastle Towers Apartments
5415 Newcastle Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91316
5119 Maplewood
5119 Maplewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004
HOLLYWOOD TOWER
6200 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College