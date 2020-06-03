2753 North BEACHWOOD Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Dream of the Golden Age of Hollywood in this 2,320 square foot storybook cottage in the Hollywood Hills. Built in the 1920s, this English-style cottage is graced with classically charming features, including mahogany doors, hardwood and stone floors, built-in shelves and benches, and original, stamped hardware. Lofty pitched ceilings and scores of leaded windows keep this four bedroom, three bathroom home airy and full of sunshine during the day. On chilly nights, keep warm and cozy by the stucco fireplace capped with a brass hood. The den opens to your private oasis that includes a large patio and landscaped, spa-like garden with hot tub built for relaxation and meditation.