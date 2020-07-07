All apartments in Los Angeles
2752 Johnston St

2752 Johnston Street · No Longer Available
Location

2752 Johnston Street, Los Angeles, CA 90031
Lincoln Heights

Amenities

some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/965769f08a ---- Heart of Lincoln Heights! Beautiful and private spacious office, walking distance to many restaurants, has bathroom on the floor, beautiful hip room, and good natural lighting with a window. If you are looking for a spacious office space, a place to grow your business, and be in one of the greatest neighborhoods in Los Angeles, look no further. Very accommodating management that are willing to help whenever necessary. Open to all types of businesses. -RECESS LIGHTING -UTILITIES INCLUDED -PRIVATE ENTRANCE First come first served for this lovely Lincoln Heights space! PS. Can add multiple offices ?Please note: Photos may not be of exact apartment home available*Square footage, when listed or from inquiry, is approximate*Pricing is subject to change without notice*Pricing can vary between similar apartments for many reasons*Features may vary between similar apartments*Renter to verify all information, including availability*Rental Policy may change without notice*Price breaks are extended to all Applicants, no matter what may have been previously advertised*MonemCo adheres to all Fair Housing guidelines and all housing laws*?

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2752 Johnston St have any available units?
2752 Johnston St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 2752 Johnston St currently offering any rent specials?
2752 Johnston St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2752 Johnston St pet-friendly?
No, 2752 Johnston St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2752 Johnston St offer parking?
No, 2752 Johnston St does not offer parking.
Does 2752 Johnston St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2752 Johnston St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2752 Johnston St have a pool?
No, 2752 Johnston St does not have a pool.
Does 2752 Johnston St have accessible units?
No, 2752 Johnston St does not have accessible units.
Does 2752 Johnston St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2752 Johnston St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2752 Johnston St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2752 Johnston St does not have units with air conditioning.

