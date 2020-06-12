2738 WESTSHIRE Drive

Amenities
Located in the historic Hollywoodland portion of Beachwood Canyon. We are minutes away from city living but miles away from city living. We are a short stroll from the popular Beachwood Cafe & the gourmet Beachwood Market. This beautifully designed & updated modern home has large windows & balconies to let in the the natural light & peaceful canyon views. The opportunity to lease a home like this does not come around often. Fully Equipped Eat-In Poliform Kitchen w/ Sub-Zero Refrigerator, Oven, Stovetop, Dishwasher. A complete suite of Miele appliances w/ Bosch Washer & Dryer. Totally Upgraded & Remodeled w/ Brazilian Cherry hardwood floors. Custom Elfa closets throughout. Open Air Living Room w/ Fireplace & Balcony- 55-inch TV included w/ built in B&W speakers for surround-sound theater. Master Suite w/ new wool carpet, en suite Bathroom & Balcony. Large 2 car garage w/ custom cabinets for easy storage. Lovely exterior patios, deck and terraced hillside fully fenced.