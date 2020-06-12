All apartments in Los Angeles
2738 WESTSHIRE Drive
Last updated April 1 2019 at 5:00 PM

2738 WESTSHIRE Drive

2738 N Westshire Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2738 N Westshire Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood United

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Located in the historic Hollywoodland portion of Beachwood Canyon. We are minutes away from city living but miles away from city living. We are a short stroll from the popular Beachwood Cafe & the gourmet Beachwood Market. This beautifully designed & updated modern home has large windows & balconies to let in the the natural light & peaceful canyon views. The opportunity to lease a home like this does not come around often. Fully Equipped Eat-In Poliform Kitchen w/ Sub-Zero Refrigerator, Oven, Stovetop, Dishwasher. A complete suite of Miele appliances w/ Bosch Washer & Dryer. Totally Upgraded & Remodeled w/ Brazilian Cherry hardwood floors. Custom Elfa closets throughout. Open Air Living Room w/ Fireplace & Balcony- 55-inch TV included w/ built in B&W speakers for surround-sound theater. Master Suite w/ new wool carpet, en suite Bathroom & Balcony. Large 2 car garage w/ custom cabinets for easy storage. Lovely exterior patios, deck and terraced hillside fully fenced.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2738 WESTSHIRE Drive have any available units?
2738 WESTSHIRE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2738 WESTSHIRE Drive have?
Some of 2738 WESTSHIRE Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2738 WESTSHIRE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2738 WESTSHIRE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2738 WESTSHIRE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2738 WESTSHIRE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2738 WESTSHIRE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2738 WESTSHIRE Drive offers parking.
Does 2738 WESTSHIRE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2738 WESTSHIRE Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2738 WESTSHIRE Drive have a pool?
No, 2738 WESTSHIRE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2738 WESTSHIRE Drive have accessible units?
No, 2738 WESTSHIRE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2738 WESTSHIRE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2738 WESTSHIRE Drive has units with dishwashers.
