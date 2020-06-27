2736 S West View St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly air conditioning hot tub

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

California architecture at its finest! Gorgeous post war craftsman home. Enter through handcrafted, picturesque wooden porch to this LA oasis. Beautiful oak hardwood floors throughout. Elegant millwork in the living area filled with natural light and modern mid-century furnishings. Portuguese porcelain ceramic tile floor with geometric pattern and quartz counters adorn airy kitchen. (Batten) wainscoting in every room. Elegant spa-like bathroom with double vanity and rain shower provides serenity with a touch of glamour. Washer and dryer as well as AC and heater are provided for your comfort. Fantastic location - Minutes to the new Sprouts on La Brea and Culver City TJ's and the food Co-Op. Looking for a night out in West Adams? We have great options! Delicious Pizza, Mizlala, Bee Taqueria, Alta, Adams Coffee, Los Anayas, and Highly Likely. Easy access to Public Transit - Bus + Train!