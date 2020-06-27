All apartments in Los Angeles
2736 S West View St
Last updated August 28 2019 at 1:30 PM

2736 S West View St

2736 S West View St · No Longer Available
Location

2736 S West View St, Los Angeles, CA 90016
West Adams

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
California architecture at its finest! Gorgeous post war craftsman home. Enter through handcrafted, picturesque wooden porch to this LA oasis. Beautiful oak hardwood floors throughout. Elegant millwork in the living area filled with natural light and modern mid-century furnishings. Portuguese porcelain ceramic tile floor with geometric pattern and quartz counters adorn airy kitchen. (Batten) wainscoting in every room. Elegant spa-like bathroom with double vanity and rain shower provides serenity with a touch of glamour. Washer and dryer as well as AC and heater are provided for your comfort. Fantastic location - Minutes to the new Sprouts on La Brea and Culver City TJ's and the food Co-Op. Looking for a night out in West Adams? We have great options! Delicious Pizza, Mizlala, Bee Taqueria, Alta, Adams Coffee, Los Anayas, and Highly Likely. Easy access to Public Transit - Bus + Train!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2736 S West View St have any available units?
2736 S West View St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2736 S West View St have?
Some of 2736 S West View St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2736 S West View St currently offering any rent specials?
2736 S West View St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2736 S West View St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2736 S West View St is pet friendly.
Does 2736 S West View St offer parking?
No, 2736 S West View St does not offer parking.
Does 2736 S West View St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2736 S West View St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2736 S West View St have a pool?
No, 2736 S West View St does not have a pool.
Does 2736 S West View St have accessible units?
No, 2736 S West View St does not have accessible units.
Does 2736 S West View St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2736 S West View St does not have units with dishwashers.
