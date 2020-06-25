All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
2725 BAGLEY Avenue
Last updated October 16 2019 at 3:42 PM

2725 BAGLEY Avenue

2725 Bagley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2725 Bagley Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90034
South Robertson

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
Move-in ready with a completely remodeled kitchen and baths and all newly re-finished hardwood floors. Living room has a new fireplace surround and a front yard exposure. The dining room accesses a remodeled kitchen with stainless appliances including a washer and dryer in the service area. 2 baths (one full and one 3/4) are both brand new (enjoy baths that no one has ever used!) The master has access to the 3/4 bath. Both bedrooms have lighted ceiling fans and both have direct access to the Tuscan inspired rear yard garden that is so serene and peaceful. The 2-car garage has been converted (maybe without permit) for additional work/office space. Fabulous location within a very short distance to food, gourmet coffee shop and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2725 BAGLEY Avenue have any available units?
2725 BAGLEY Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2725 BAGLEY Avenue have?
Some of 2725 BAGLEY Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2725 BAGLEY Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2725 BAGLEY Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2725 BAGLEY Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2725 BAGLEY Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2725 BAGLEY Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2725 BAGLEY Avenue offers parking.
Does 2725 BAGLEY Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2725 BAGLEY Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2725 BAGLEY Avenue have a pool?
No, 2725 BAGLEY Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2725 BAGLEY Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2725 BAGLEY Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2725 BAGLEY Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2725 BAGLEY Avenue has units with dishwashers.
