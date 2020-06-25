2725 BAGLEY Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar parking garage

Move-in ready with a completely remodeled kitchen and baths and all newly re-finished hardwood floors. Living room has a new fireplace surround and a front yard exposure. The dining room accesses a remodeled kitchen with stainless appliances including a washer and dryer in the service area. 2 baths (one full and one 3/4) are both brand new (enjoy baths that no one has ever used!) The master has access to the 3/4 bath. Both bedrooms have lighted ceiling fans and both have direct access to the Tuscan inspired rear yard garden that is so serene and peaceful. The 2-car garage has been converted (maybe without permit) for additional work/office space. Fabulous location within a very short distance to food, gourmet coffee shop and much more.