2717 S. Harvard Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Brand New Furnished 1+1 with W/D in unit! - West Adams District Brand New One bedroom One bathroom, furnished and ready to move in today!



Ready to bring your living experience to the next level? Don't miss this newly built spacious apartment located right near USC!



It is a fully furnished 1bed 1bath with gated garage parking and private patio in a tri-plex complex.

All furniture is provided, including brand new appliances, Washer/dryer, a/c, a stainless steal refrigerator, two flat screen TV's and even bedding! Lots of closets space and storage.



For students, it takes only 8 min to drive to the USC campus. In this quiet, peaceful neighborhood, you can enjoy the super walkable distances to restaurants, groceries and more. No utilities included



Proof of income, and credit check required for application.



Please text to set up appointment to view 818-971-9332



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5669371)