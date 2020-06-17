All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:42 AM

2717 S. Harvard Ave

2717 South Harvard Boulevard · (818) 971-9332
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2717 South Harvard Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90018
Congress North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 2717 S. Harvard Ave - 2717 Havard · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Brand New Furnished 1+1 with W/D in unit! - West Adams District Brand New One bedroom One bathroom, furnished and ready to move in today!

Ready to bring your living experience to the next level? Don't miss this newly built spacious apartment located right near USC!

It is a fully furnished 1bed 1bath with gated garage parking and private patio in a tri-plex complex.
All furniture is provided, including brand new appliances, Washer/dryer, a/c, a stainless steal refrigerator, two flat screen TV's and even bedding! Lots of closets space and storage.

For students, it takes only 8 min to drive to the USC campus. In this quiet, peaceful neighborhood, you can enjoy the super walkable distances to restaurants, groceries and more. No utilities included

Proof of income, and credit check required for application.

Please text to set up appointment to view 818-971-9332

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5669371)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2717 S. Harvard Ave have any available units?
2717 S. Harvard Ave has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2717 S. Harvard Ave have?
Some of 2717 S. Harvard Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2717 S. Harvard Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2717 S. Harvard Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2717 S. Harvard Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2717 S. Harvard Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2717 S. Harvard Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2717 S. Harvard Ave does offer parking.
Does 2717 S. Harvard Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2717 S. Harvard Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2717 S. Harvard Ave have a pool?
No, 2717 S. Harvard Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2717 S. Harvard Ave have accessible units?
No, 2717 S. Harvard Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2717 S. Harvard Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2717 S. Harvard Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
