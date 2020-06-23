All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 4 2019 at 10:34 AM

2712 South BEVERLY Drive

2712 South Beverly Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2712 South Beverly Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90034
South Robertson

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
WOW! Very few times do these quintessential, Mid-Century charmers present themselves. This delightful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, single level home flows with a traditional floor plan and indoor/outdoor appeal. Light and bright, spacious, generous size rooms with a sizeable covered patio and expansive private yard make it perfect for entertaining. Vaulted ceiling and cozy fireplace in the Living Room, a formal Dining Room conveniently off the Kitchen and a considerable Family Room area. 2 car garage with ample storage and direct access. Nice size laundry room. Don't miss this one. Available June 1st. Gardener included. Agents, please read private remarks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2712 South BEVERLY Drive have any available units?
2712 South BEVERLY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2712 South BEVERLY Drive have?
Some of 2712 South BEVERLY Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2712 South BEVERLY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2712 South BEVERLY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2712 South BEVERLY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2712 South BEVERLY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2712 South BEVERLY Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2712 South BEVERLY Drive offers parking.
Does 2712 South BEVERLY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2712 South BEVERLY Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2712 South BEVERLY Drive have a pool?
No, 2712 South BEVERLY Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2712 South BEVERLY Drive have accessible units?
No, 2712 South BEVERLY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2712 South BEVERLY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2712 South BEVERLY Drive has units with dishwashers.
