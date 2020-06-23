2712 South BEVERLY Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

WOW! Very few times do these quintessential, Mid-Century charmers present themselves. This delightful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, single level home flows with a traditional floor plan and indoor/outdoor appeal. Light and bright, spacious, generous size rooms with a sizeable covered patio and expansive private yard make it perfect for entertaining. Vaulted ceiling and cozy fireplace in the Living Room, a formal Dining Room conveniently off the Kitchen and a considerable Family Room area. 2 car garage with ample storage and direct access. Nice size laundry room. Don't miss this one. Available June 1st. Gardener included. Agents, please read private remarks.