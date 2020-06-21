2712 NICHOLS CANYON Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking hot tub

Tranquil, secluded + private, this stunning contemporary retreat, w/amazing views of the hills/tree tops, is designed for quintessential California indoor/outdoor living. Open floor plan downstairs features family + living room w/fireplace, formal dining, chef's kitchen w/pantry, all with French doors that open to large backyard w/fire-pit + separate charming brick courtyard. High ceilings, abundance of natural light throughout the house. Magnificent en-suite master on top floor w/a sitting room, fireplace, huge walk-in closet, skylights + wraparound balcony w/views. Master bath w/spa tub, shower, enclosed toilet, double sinks. 3 more bedrooms upstairs, w/private terrace. Powder room + laundry room downstairs. Conveniently located in the desirable Nichols Canyon, 5 mins from Sunset Strip, w/easy access to the Valley. Nestled in lush hills, 4,200+ sq ft of living space, this magical property is entertainer's delight, while still providing the right distance for peace, quiet + relaxing.