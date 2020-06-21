All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2712 NICHOLS CANYON Road

2712 Nichols Canyon Road · No Longer Available
Location

2712 Nichols Canyon Road, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
hot tub
Tranquil, secluded + private, this stunning contemporary retreat, w/amazing views of the hills/tree tops, is designed for quintessential California indoor/outdoor living. Open floor plan downstairs features family + living room w/fireplace, formal dining, chef's kitchen w/pantry, all with French doors that open to large backyard w/fire-pit + separate charming brick courtyard. High ceilings, abundance of natural light throughout the house. Magnificent en-suite master on top floor w/a sitting room, fireplace, huge walk-in closet, skylights + wraparound balcony w/views. Master bath w/spa tub, shower, enclosed toilet, double sinks. 3 more bedrooms upstairs, w/private terrace. Powder room + laundry room downstairs. Conveniently located in the desirable Nichols Canyon, 5 mins from Sunset Strip, w/easy access to the Valley. Nestled in lush hills, 4,200+ sq ft of living space, this magical property is entertainer's delight, while still providing the right distance for peace, quiet + relaxing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2712 NICHOLS CANYON Road have any available units?
2712 NICHOLS CANYON Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2712 NICHOLS CANYON Road have?
Some of 2712 NICHOLS CANYON Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2712 NICHOLS CANYON Road currently offering any rent specials?
2712 NICHOLS CANYON Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2712 NICHOLS CANYON Road pet-friendly?
No, 2712 NICHOLS CANYON Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2712 NICHOLS CANYON Road offer parking?
Yes, 2712 NICHOLS CANYON Road does offer parking.
Does 2712 NICHOLS CANYON Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2712 NICHOLS CANYON Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2712 NICHOLS CANYON Road have a pool?
No, 2712 NICHOLS CANYON Road does not have a pool.
Does 2712 NICHOLS CANYON Road have accessible units?
No, 2712 NICHOLS CANYON Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2712 NICHOLS CANYON Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2712 NICHOLS CANYON Road has units with dishwashers.
