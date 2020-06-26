All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 29 2019 at 2:16 AM

2711 BOULDER Street

2711 Boulder Street · No Longer Available
Location

2711 Boulder Street, Los Angeles, CA 90033
Boyle Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A beautifully remodeled 3 bed, 2 bath in Boyle Heights is now available. The home is a wonderful blend of new amenities and vintage appeal. The kitchen features brand new stainless steel appliances, new countertops and new cabinets and the bathrooms have been beautifully redone. The home has European oak hardwood floors throughout, Central AC/Heat and washer/dryer. The home is on a shared lot (this is the front house) and has a fully enclosed private front yard. One parking spot included. Pets considered on a case by case basis. Located close to Downtown and The Arts District with some of LA's best restaurants, caf~s, and bars. Come and see it today!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2711 BOULDER Street have any available units?
2711 BOULDER Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2711 BOULDER Street have?
Some of 2711 BOULDER Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2711 BOULDER Street currently offering any rent specials?
2711 BOULDER Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2711 BOULDER Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2711 BOULDER Street is pet friendly.
Does 2711 BOULDER Street offer parking?
Yes, 2711 BOULDER Street offers parking.
Does 2711 BOULDER Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2711 BOULDER Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2711 BOULDER Street have a pool?
No, 2711 BOULDER Street does not have a pool.
Does 2711 BOULDER Street have accessible units?
No, 2711 BOULDER Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2711 BOULDER Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2711 BOULDER Street has units with dishwashers.
