2711 BOULDER Street

A beautifully remodeled 3 bed, 2 bath in Boyle Heights is now available. The home is a wonderful blend of new amenities and vintage appeal. The kitchen features brand new stainless steel appliances, new countertops and new cabinets and the bathrooms have been beautifully redone. The home has European oak hardwood floors throughout, Central AC/Heat and washer/dryer. The home is on a shared lot (this is the front house) and has a fully enclosed private front yard. One parking spot included. Pets considered on a case by case basis. Located close to Downtown and The Arts District with some of LA's best restaurants, caf~s, and bars. Come and see it today!!!