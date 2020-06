Amenities

W. Adams! Beautiful, spacious, remodeled home in move-in condition. 3BR + 2BA with master suite. Stunning kitchen with granite counters and lots of cabinets. Stove and refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Detached single garage with side door entry can be used for storage or guest room. Fenced front and rear yards. Close to La Brea metro station and easy freeway access. Shown by appt. only with listing agent. One month rent plus one month sec. dep. to move in. Available 2/25/19.