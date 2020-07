Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Built in 2016. Beautiful town house style with 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. 3 of the bedrooms are on the second floor, one on the first. Master bedroom has a walk in closet, very bright and open plan. Kitchen has refrigerator, dish washer, microwave and gas stove. Central air conditioning. Approximately 1800 square feet. Beautiful townIncludes 2 covered parking spaces and 2 additional spaces.