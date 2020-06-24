All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 30 2019 at 3:21 AM

2700 HOLLYRIDGE Drive

2700 Hollyridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2700 Hollyridge Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood United

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
hot tub
furnished
Sexy mid-century home with jetliner views. This 1955 mid-century comes with complete privacy and sweeping 270 degree views capturing the Hollywood Hills, Downtown LA, and the Santa Monica bay. Completely remodeled with 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, and an open kitchen/dining/living floor plan with views from every room. Fleetwood doors open to outdoor patio spaces in every direction. Master bedroom opens to its own patio with hot tub & viewing deck. Well appointed kitchen and baths with state of the art appliances and fixtures. Hardwood floors, good sized closets, and storage. 2-car garage parking with direct access. Very private & secure. This is a very special home located in Beachwood Canyon with close proximity to Hollywood, the Sunset Strip, Sunset Junction, Downtown LA, and Griffith Park. Offered furnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2700 HOLLYRIDGE Drive have any available units?
2700 HOLLYRIDGE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2700 HOLLYRIDGE Drive have?
Some of 2700 HOLLYRIDGE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2700 HOLLYRIDGE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2700 HOLLYRIDGE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2700 HOLLYRIDGE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2700 HOLLYRIDGE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2700 HOLLYRIDGE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2700 HOLLYRIDGE Drive offers parking.
Does 2700 HOLLYRIDGE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2700 HOLLYRIDGE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2700 HOLLYRIDGE Drive have a pool?
No, 2700 HOLLYRIDGE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2700 HOLLYRIDGE Drive have accessible units?
No, 2700 HOLLYRIDGE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2700 HOLLYRIDGE Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2700 HOLLYRIDGE Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
