2700 HOLLYRIDGE Drive

Sexy mid-century home with jetliner views. This 1955 mid-century comes with complete privacy and sweeping 270 degree views capturing the Hollywood Hills, Downtown LA, and the Santa Monica bay. Completely remodeled with 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, and an open kitchen/dining/living floor plan with views from every room. Fleetwood doors open to outdoor patio spaces in every direction. Master bedroom opens to its own patio with hot tub & viewing deck. Well appointed kitchen and baths with state of the art appliances and fixtures. Hardwood floors, good sized closets, and storage. 2-car garage parking with direct access. Very private & secure. This is a very special home located in Beachwood Canyon with close proximity to Hollywood, the Sunset Strip, Sunset Junction, Downtown LA, and Griffith Park. Offered furnished.