All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 27 BUCCANEER Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
27 BUCCANEER Street
Last updated February 28 2020 at 8:07 AM

27 BUCCANEER Street

27 Buccaneer Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Venice
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

27 Buccaneer Street, Los Angeles, CA 90292
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
2 story Cape Cod by the Beach on gorgeous walk street with Ocean Views from large deck. Large 3-bedroom 3 bath Penthouse unit located on the coveted Marina Peninsula walking distance to Restaurants, shops and steps to the beach. Hard wood floors on the downstairs living room area and wood burning fireplace with cozy Breakfast nook in kitchen. Granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Large Master bedroom with oversized walk in closet and large Ocean View deck. 2nd bedroom is a second Master with large adjoining bathroom. Washer dryer inside unit and private garage with 2 additional spaces. Total 3 spaces. Only 2 units in building. Enjoy Beach living at it's finest. 1 year lease minimum.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27 BUCCANEER Street have any available units?
27 BUCCANEER Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 27 BUCCANEER Street have?
Some of 27 BUCCANEER Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27 BUCCANEER Street currently offering any rent specials?
27 BUCCANEER Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27 BUCCANEER Street pet-friendly?
No, 27 BUCCANEER Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 27 BUCCANEER Street offer parking?
Yes, 27 BUCCANEER Street offers parking.
Does 27 BUCCANEER Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 27 BUCCANEER Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 27 BUCCANEER Street have a pool?
No, 27 BUCCANEER Street does not have a pool.
Does 27 BUCCANEER Street have accessible units?
No, 27 BUCCANEER Street does not have accessible units.
Does 27 BUCCANEER Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27 BUCCANEER Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vinz on Fairfax
950 S Fairfax Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Chase Knolls
13401 Riverside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Mysuite at 1759
1761 Beloit Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90025
OLiVE DTLA
1243 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Halsted
18402 W Halsted St
Los Angeles, CA 91325
R2 Lofts
4133 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Legacy at Westwood
10833 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
816 S. Park View
816 South Park View Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College