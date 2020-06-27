27 BUCCANEER Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

2 story Cape Cod by the Beach on gorgeous walk street with Ocean Views from large deck. Large 3-bedroom 3 bath Penthouse unit located on the coveted Marina Peninsula walking distance to Restaurants, shops and steps to the beach. Hard wood floors on the downstairs living room area and wood burning fireplace with cozy Breakfast nook in kitchen. Granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Large Master bedroom with oversized walk in closet and large Ocean View deck. 2nd bedroom is a second Master with large adjoining bathroom. Washer dryer inside unit and private garage with 2 additional spaces. Total 3 spaces. Only 2 units in building. Enjoy Beach living at it's finest. 1 year lease minimum.