2672 VETERAN Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

Come home to this Gorgeous Mid-Century Modern, filled with Natural Light.... "Zen" is the Word to Describe it! Extensively Redone, Respecting the Integrity of its Original Design. New Windows, New "Cool" Light Gray Roof. Beautiful Kitchen featuring New Back Splash, Counter Tops, Island on Casters, 2 Miel Ovens, Dishwasher, Thermador Cook top, New LG Sink & More. Featuring 2 Split BR's, w/En-Suite Redone BA's. New W/D, Water Heater & Refinished hrdwd floors. Sunken LR with cozy Gas/WB Fireplace & a Convertible Den/Office, both w/Vaulted Ceilings/Exposed Beams. Enjoy your Extended Swimming Days in the Solar/Gas Heated Pool & Spa! Truly a California Resort Style Backyard with lovely Covered Patio, Perfect for your BBQ Days! Located in the Sought After Rancho Park Neighborhood in Close Proximity to the Expo Line-Zooming to DTLA or SM Beaches in Minutes. Walking distance to Google's Newest Hub @Westwood/Pico. EZ Access to the FWY's. Only 2.9 Miles to UCLA Campus & Close to Markets.