All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2672 VETERAN Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2672 VETERAN Avenue
Last updated March 19 2020 at 7:09 AM

2672 VETERAN Avenue

2672 Veteran Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Westside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2672 Veteran Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90064
Westside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Come home to this Gorgeous Mid-Century Modern, filled with Natural Light.... "Zen" is the Word to Describe it! Extensively Redone, Respecting the Integrity of its Original Design. New Windows, New "Cool" Light Gray Roof. Beautiful Kitchen featuring New Back Splash, Counter Tops, Island on Casters, 2 Miel Ovens, Dishwasher, Thermador Cook top, New LG Sink & More. Featuring 2 Split BR's, w/En-Suite Redone BA's. New W/D, Water Heater & Refinished hrdwd floors. Sunken LR with cozy Gas/WB Fireplace & a Convertible Den/Office, both w/Vaulted Ceilings/Exposed Beams. Enjoy your Extended Swimming Days in the Solar/Gas Heated Pool & Spa! Truly a California Resort Style Backyard with lovely Covered Patio, Perfect for your BBQ Days! Located in the Sought After Rancho Park Neighborhood in Close Proximity to the Expo Line-Zooming to DTLA or SM Beaches in Minutes. Walking distance to Google's Newest Hub @Westwood/Pico. EZ Access to the FWY's. Only 2.9 Miles to UCLA Campus & Close to Markets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2672 VETERAN Avenue have any available units?
2672 VETERAN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2672 VETERAN Avenue have?
Some of 2672 VETERAN Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2672 VETERAN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2672 VETERAN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2672 VETERAN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2672 VETERAN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2672 VETERAN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2672 VETERAN Avenue offers parking.
Does 2672 VETERAN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2672 VETERAN Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2672 VETERAN Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2672 VETERAN Avenue has a pool.
Does 2672 VETERAN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2672 VETERAN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2672 VETERAN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2672 VETERAN Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Glo
1050 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Monarch Apartment Lofts
7918 Reseda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91335
The Vermont
3150 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Museum Terrace
600 S Curson Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
4140 & 4136 Grandview Blvd
4136 Grand View Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90066
La Belle at Hollywood Tower
6138 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
OLiVE DTLA
1243 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
6521 Shirley Ave
6521 Shirley Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91335

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College