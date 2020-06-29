All apartments in Los Angeles
267 South SAN PEDRO Street
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

267 South SAN PEDRO Street

267 San Pedro Street · No Longer Available
Location

267 San Pedro Street, Los Angeles, CA 90012
Historic Cultural

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
hot tub
sauna
Teramachi is a luxury senior condo in the prime location of Little Tokyo and DTLA. Resident must be 55 years plus. One spouse can be younger than 55 years old as co-tenant if married. Beautiful building with remodeled spacious 2 bedrooms, 2 bath, granite countertops, stainless kitchen appliances, washer and dryer included, walk in closet, recessed lights, newer carpet, private balcony, Move in ready. Teramachi amenities included swimming pool, spa, sauna, BBQ area, club house, fitness center, guest parking, 24 hours security guard and guest quarters (additional charges applied). Very conveniently close to restaurants, markets, banks, museum, downtown attractions, Metro and other transportation. Available for occupancy on February 01, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 267 South SAN PEDRO Street have any available units?
267 South SAN PEDRO Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 267 South SAN PEDRO Street have?
Some of 267 South SAN PEDRO Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 267 South SAN PEDRO Street currently offering any rent specials?
267 South SAN PEDRO Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 267 South SAN PEDRO Street pet-friendly?
No, 267 South SAN PEDRO Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 267 South SAN PEDRO Street offer parking?
Yes, 267 South SAN PEDRO Street offers parking.
Does 267 South SAN PEDRO Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 267 South SAN PEDRO Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 267 South SAN PEDRO Street have a pool?
Yes, 267 South SAN PEDRO Street has a pool.
Does 267 South SAN PEDRO Street have accessible units?
No, 267 South SAN PEDRO Street does not have accessible units.
Does 267 South SAN PEDRO Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 267 South SAN PEDRO Street has units with dishwashers.
