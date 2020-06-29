267 South SAN PEDRO Street

Amenities
Teramachi is a luxury senior condo in the prime location of Little Tokyo and DTLA. Resident must be 55 years plus. One spouse can be younger than 55 years old as co-tenant if married. Beautiful building with remodeled spacious 2 bedrooms, 2 bath, granite countertops, stainless kitchen appliances, washer and dryer included, walk in closet, recessed lights, newer carpet, private balcony, Move in ready. Teramachi amenities included swimming pool, spa, sauna, BBQ area, club house, fitness center, guest parking, 24 hours security guard and guest quarters (additional charges applied). Very conveniently close to restaurants, markets, banks, museum, downtown attractions, Metro and other transportation. Available for occupancy on February 01, 2020.