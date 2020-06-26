All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2669 ROSCOMARE Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2669 ROSCOMARE Road
Last updated June 26 2019 at 2:30 AM

2669 ROSCOMARE Road

2669 Roscomare Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Bel Air-Beverly Crest
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2669 Roscomare Road, Los Angeles, CA 90077
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
This private and secluded designer home is a Bel Air Gem! Hardwood floors, 3 wood-burning fireplaces, 5 en-suite bedrooms, 6 baths, the list goes on!Enjoy the resort-style spa & heated pool and utilize retractable floor to ceiling windows for indoor/outdoor entertaining! The large custom kitchen includes Viking appliances & wine cooler. Other amenities include a bonus media room with wet bar and studio office that opens to the pool, large grassy yard, 3 car garage & onsite private parking for 10 cars! Conveniently located in Bel Air close to Sunset, 405, and Valley. Near Roscomare Elementary and prestigious private schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2669 ROSCOMARE Road have any available units?
2669 ROSCOMARE Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2669 ROSCOMARE Road have?
Some of 2669 ROSCOMARE Road's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2669 ROSCOMARE Road currently offering any rent specials?
2669 ROSCOMARE Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2669 ROSCOMARE Road pet-friendly?
No, 2669 ROSCOMARE Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2669 ROSCOMARE Road offer parking?
Yes, 2669 ROSCOMARE Road offers parking.
Does 2669 ROSCOMARE Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2669 ROSCOMARE Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2669 ROSCOMARE Road have a pool?
Yes, 2669 ROSCOMARE Road has a pool.
Does 2669 ROSCOMARE Road have accessible units?
No, 2669 ROSCOMARE Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2669 ROSCOMARE Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2669 ROSCOMARE Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pasadena Park Place Apartment Homes
101 Bridewell St
Los Angeles, CA 90042
Vue at Laurel Canyon
4950 Laurel Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91607
The Brockman Lofts
530 W 7th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Sherman Circle
14645 Gault St
Los Angeles, CA 91405
The Flats on Addison
14340 and 14350 Addison St
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Lincoln Place Apartment Homes
1050 Frederick St
Los Angeles, CA 90291
Ten Thousand
10000 Santa Monica Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90067
BROADWAY PALACE APARTMENTS
928 South Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College