2669 ROSCOMARE Road

Amenities
This private and secluded designer home is a Bel Air Gem! Hardwood floors, 3 wood-burning fireplaces, 5 en-suite bedrooms, 6 baths, the list goes on!Enjoy the resort-style spa & heated pool and utilize retractable floor to ceiling windows for indoor/outdoor entertaining! The large custom kitchen includes Viking appliances & wine cooler. Other amenities include a bonus media room with wet bar and studio office that opens to the pool, large grassy yard, 3 car garage & onsite private parking for 10 cars! Conveniently located in Bel Air close to Sunset, 405, and Valley. Near Roscomare Elementary and prestigious private schools!