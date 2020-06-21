All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

2667 S. Catalina Street

2667 South Catalina Street · (310) 734-2111
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2667 South Catalina Street, Los Angeles, CA 90007
Congress North

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
2667 S. Catalina Street Available 07/01/20 Beautifully restored and updated 3 bedrooms and 3-bathroom home - Bright and airy, beautifully restored and updated 3 bedrooms and 3-bathroom home with gated onsite parking. Enter the home through a beautiful craftsman entry door that leads to a living room with a high vaulted exposed beam ceiling. The light filled living room leads to the dining area and remodeled kitchen with stone counters and stainless steel appliances (stove, dishwasher & refrigerator). There is original restored hardwood flooring throughout the home. All bedrooms have remodeled and updated in-suite bathrooms. Additional features include central air conditioning and heating, washer and dryer, LED light fixtures, basement for storage and a nice yard/outdoor space. Walking distance to USC and close proximity to Downtown Los Angeles. This property is close to shopping, food, entertainment, Hollywood and all of the excitement in Downtown LA including but not limited to L.A. Live, Staples Center, Disney Hall, The Broad Museum, Arts District, Bunker Hill, and so much more. If you are looking for a private, move-in ready, restored, craftsman home, that is in a nice neighborhood, this is the place for you!
Please call Ryan at (310)734 2111 or email ryan@canonep.com for showing appointments to see this beautiful property.

(RLNE3259889)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2667 S. Catalina Street have any available units?
2667 S. Catalina Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2667 S. Catalina Street have?
Some of 2667 S. Catalina Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2667 S. Catalina Street currently offering any rent specials?
2667 S. Catalina Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2667 S. Catalina Street pet-friendly?
No, 2667 S. Catalina Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2667 S. Catalina Street offer parking?
Yes, 2667 S. Catalina Street does offer parking.
Does 2667 S. Catalina Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2667 S. Catalina Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2667 S. Catalina Street have a pool?
No, 2667 S. Catalina Street does not have a pool.
Does 2667 S. Catalina Street have accessible units?
No, 2667 S. Catalina Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2667 S. Catalina Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2667 S. Catalina Street has units with dishwashers.
