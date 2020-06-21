Amenities

2667 S. Catalina Street Available 07/01/20 Beautifully restored and updated 3 bedrooms and 3-bathroom home - Bright and airy, beautifully restored and updated 3 bedrooms and 3-bathroom home with gated onsite parking. Enter the home through a beautiful craftsman entry door that leads to a living room with a high vaulted exposed beam ceiling. The light filled living room leads to the dining area and remodeled kitchen with stone counters and stainless steel appliances (stove, dishwasher & refrigerator). There is original restored hardwood flooring throughout the home. All bedrooms have remodeled and updated in-suite bathrooms. Additional features include central air conditioning and heating, washer and dryer, LED light fixtures, basement for storage and a nice yard/outdoor space. Walking distance to USC and close proximity to Downtown Los Angeles. This property is close to shopping, food, entertainment, Hollywood and all of the excitement in Downtown LA including but not limited to L.A. Live, Staples Center, Disney Hall, The Broad Museum, Arts District, Bunker Hill, and so much more. If you are looking for a private, move-in ready, restored, craftsman home, that is in a nice neighborhood, this is the place for you!

Please call Ryan at (310)734 2111 or email ryan@canonep.com for showing appointments to see this beautiful property.



(RLNE3259889)