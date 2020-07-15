All apartments in Los Angeles
2660 Hauser Boulevard

Location

2660 Hauser Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90016
West Adams

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Newly remodeled apartment with Air Condition. Located in LA. LAX 5 mi, LA Museum 3mi, The Grove 3 mi,Venice beach 7 mi, Downtown 8 mi,Culver City 2 mi,Beverly Hills 4 mi, Hollywood 6 mi, Universal Studio 9 mi Santa Monica 8.5 mi,The Getty Museum 9 mi, LA Convention Center 6 mi, USC 4 mil & UCLA 9 mil. The apartment is 5 -15 mint walking distance to city bus and metros expo line that connects to Downtown and the beaches of Santa Monica.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/los-angeles-ca?lid=12715397

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5264812)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2660 Hauser Boulevard have any available units?
2660 Hauser Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2660 Hauser Boulevard have?
Some of 2660 Hauser Boulevard's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2660 Hauser Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2660 Hauser Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2660 Hauser Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 2660 Hauser Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2660 Hauser Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 2660 Hauser Boulevard offers parking.
Does 2660 Hauser Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2660 Hauser Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2660 Hauser Boulevard have a pool?
No, 2660 Hauser Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 2660 Hauser Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2660 Hauser Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2660 Hauser Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 2660 Hauser Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
