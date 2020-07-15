2660 Hauser Boulevard

Amenities
Newly remodeled apartment with Air Condition. Located in LA. LAX 5 mi, LA Museum 3mi, The Grove 3 mi,Venice beach 7 mi, Downtown 8 mi,Culver City 2 mi,Beverly Hills 4 mi, Hollywood 6 mi, Universal Studio 9 mi Santa Monica 8.5 mi,The Getty Museum 9 mi, LA Convention Center 6 mi, USC 4 mil & UCLA 9 mil. The apartment is 5 -15 mint walking distance to city bus and metros expo line that connects to Downtown and the beaches of Santa Monica.
More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/los-angeles-ca?lid=12715397
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5264812)