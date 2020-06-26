2653 Stoner Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Newly remodeled contemporary style house:

Exceptional 2bed/1.5 Carrara marble baths, extensively remodeled with a designer’s attention to detail. Craftsman meticulously cared for, maintaining its contemporary style.

Bright and breezy wooden deck on the backyard overlooking the beautiful lush landscaped garden.



1. 1 1/2 Carrara marble floors and vanity in the master and second bathrooms

2. Refinished hardwood floors all around the house

3. Carrara marble fireplace

4. Custom quality area rugs

5. Flagstone terraces on front and backyard

6. Large closets with beveled glass mirrors sliding doors

7. Central heating and A /C with WI-FI thermostat

8. Wooden deck patio with garden table overlooking the lush landscaped garden

9. Recessed lighting all around the house, chrome fixtures

10. Automatic sprinkler system, weekly gardener included

11. Kitchen granite counters, white wash finishing kitchen wood cabinets

12. Energy savings kitchen new appliances(refrigerator, stove, built-in microwave, washer and dryer), dishwasher

13. 2 cars detached insulated garage

14. Ring the doorbell security system

15. Security meshtech kitchen and den screen doors

16. New double insulated paneled windows with custom plantation shutters

17. Near U.C.L.A , Century City Shopping Mall, Santa Monica

18. 1 year minimum lease

19. Will consider pets