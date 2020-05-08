2651 GRANADA Street

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

We LOVE animals but sorry, NO pets. Detached bungalow located in Cypress Park, named one of the hottest neighborhoods in LA by The Los Angeles Times and LA Weekly. Pull into your own designated parking space behind the property and make your way to your own California Bungalow. Multiple windows flood this large open living space to kitchen space with natural light. Cook up a storm in your pristinely-renovated open kitchen while you entertain friends and family in this open entertainer's paradise. Tucked to the side, you'll find a generously-sized master bedroom suite with an ensuite bath, complete with modern finishes and a walk-in closet. Enjoy the convenience of laundry in-unit. Easy access to Downtown LA, Frogtown, Atwater Village, Rio de Los Angeles State Park, and The LA River Bike Path. Tenant pays electricity, gas, trash, renter's insurance. Move-in costs: 1st month's rent + security deposit. One 1 BD/1 BA bungalows and one 2 BD/2 BA bungalow avail