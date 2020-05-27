2649 Waverly Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Listing Agent: Martha Carrasco, Phone # 818-723-0496. Rare Triplex opportunity in prime Silver Lake neighborhood with LARD2 Zoning! The possibilities are endless for this unique property with breathtaking views. A true diamond in the rough, this is an oasis in heart of the city, minutes from the shops and restaurants along Glendale and Silver Lake Blvd, as well as a short distance from downtown. Main house has 2 bedrooms/ 1 bathroom, perfect for an owner occupant, or rehab and rent. Remaining 2 units are 1 bed/1 bath and studio with 1 bath, Incredible potential and upside, a truly unique property!