2647 GRANADA Street.
2647 GRANADA Street

2647 Granada Street · No Longer Available
Location

2647 Granada Street, Los Angeles, CA 90065
Greater Cypress Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
We love animals, but sorry, NO PETS and NO SMOKING. One of six free-standing, detached bungalows located in Cypress Park, named one of the hottest neighborhoods in LA by The Los Angeles Times and LA Weekly. Pull into your own designated parking space behind the property and make your way to your own California Bungalow. Multiple windows flood this large open living space to kitchen space with natural light. Cook up a storm in your pristinely-renovated open kitchen while you entertain friends and family in this open entertainer's paradise. Along the left, find 2 generously-sized bedrooms and 2 fully-renovated bath, complete with modern finishes and walk-in closets. Enjoy the convenience of laundry in-unit and your own designated water heater. Easy access to Downtown LA, Frogtown, Atwater Village, Rio de Los Angeles State Park, and The LA River Bike Path. Tenant pays electricity, gas, trash, renter's insurance. Move-in costs: 1st month's rent + security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2647 GRANADA Street have any available units?
2647 GRANADA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2647 GRANADA Street have?
Some of 2647 GRANADA Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2647 GRANADA Street currently offering any rent specials?
2647 GRANADA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2647 GRANADA Street pet-friendly?
No, 2647 GRANADA Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2647 GRANADA Street offer parking?
Yes, 2647 GRANADA Street offers parking.
Does 2647 GRANADA Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2647 GRANADA Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2647 GRANADA Street have a pool?
No, 2647 GRANADA Street does not have a pool.
Does 2647 GRANADA Street have accessible units?
No, 2647 GRANADA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2647 GRANADA Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2647 GRANADA Street has units with dishwashers.

