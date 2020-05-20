2647 GRANADA Street.

Amenities

We love animals, but sorry, NO PETS and NO SMOKING. One of six free-standing, detached bungalows located in Cypress Park, named one of the hottest neighborhoods in LA by The Los Angeles Times and LA Weekly. Pull into your own designated parking space behind the property and make your way to your own California Bungalow. Multiple windows flood this large open living space to kitchen space with natural light. Cook up a storm in your pristinely-renovated open kitchen while you entertain friends and family in this open entertainer's paradise. Along the left, find 2 generously-sized bedrooms and 2 fully-renovated bath, complete with modern finishes and walk-in closets. Enjoy the convenience of laundry in-unit and your own designated water heater. Easy access to Downtown LA, Frogtown, Atwater Village, Rio de Los Angeles State Park, and The LA River Bike Path. Tenant pays electricity, gas, trash, renter's insurance. Move-in costs: 1st month's rent + security deposit.