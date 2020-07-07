2637 Wellington road

Amenities

Vintage Charming Duplex Feels Like A House - Property Id: 88009



Spacious, light, bright, airy, duplex. This unit has the original decorative fireplace and candelabra sconces, which adds to the Spanish revival vibe.

Upon entering the front door, sunlight splashes through the windows. An open concept, spacious living room and dining room will make your heart sing. Original hardwood floors are all through out the apartment. The formal dining room is perfect to host dinner parties. It also has built- in cabinets and a huge walk in closet. The kitchen includes abundant cabinet space and a new stove and new refrigerator. Just off the kitchen is your mudroom/laundry room with your own washer/gas dryer hookups. Down the hall is another walk-in closet which you can use it as an office or make-up vanity area. There is even a linen closet and of-course the bedroom, which has a large closet with window A/C and ceiling fan. Huge Gated Secluded Shared Sunny Backyard, Call or Text Manager for Appointment



Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/88009

No Pets Allowed



