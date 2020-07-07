All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2637 Wellington road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2637 Wellington road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2637 Wellington road

2637 S Wellington Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2637 S Wellington Road, Los Angeles, CA 90016
West Adams

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Vintage Charming Duplex Feels Like A House - Property Id: 88009

Spacious, light, bright, airy, duplex. This unit has the original decorative fireplace and candelabra sconces, which adds to the Spanish revival vibe.
Upon entering the front door, sunlight splashes through the windows. An open concept, spacious living room and dining room will make your heart sing. Original hardwood floors are all through out the apartment. The formal dining room is perfect to host dinner parties. It also has built- in cabinets and a huge walk in closet. The kitchen includes abundant cabinet space and a new stove and new refrigerator. Just off the kitchen is your mudroom/laundry room with your own washer/gas dryer hookups. Down the hall is another walk-in closet which you can use it as an office or make-up vanity area. There is even a linen closet and of-course the bedroom, which has a large closet with window A/C and ceiling fan. Huge Gated Secluded Shared Sunny Backyard, Call or Text Manager for Appointment

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/88009
Property Id 88009

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4535539)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2637 Wellington road have any available units?
2637 Wellington road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2637 Wellington road have?
Some of 2637 Wellington road's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2637 Wellington road currently offering any rent specials?
2637 Wellington road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2637 Wellington road pet-friendly?
No, 2637 Wellington road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2637 Wellington road offer parking?
No, 2637 Wellington road does not offer parking.
Does 2637 Wellington road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2637 Wellington road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2637 Wellington road have a pool?
No, 2637 Wellington road does not have a pool.
Does 2637 Wellington road have accessible units?
No, 2637 Wellington road does not have accessible units.
Does 2637 Wellington road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2637 Wellington road does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Roosevelt Lofts
727 W 7th St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Hampshire Place
501 S New Hampshire Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
Wilshire Margot
10599 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
LA Plaza Village
555 North Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Chelsea Court
500 N Rossmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004
3838 by CLG
3838 Dunn Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90232
Avalon Wilshire
5115 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Vues on Gordon
1558 N Gordon St
Los Angeles, CA 90028

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College