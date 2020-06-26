All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 4 2020 at 6:02 AM

2630 North VERMONT Avenue

2630 Vermont Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2630 Vermont Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Situated at the base of Griffith Park behind a privacy wall and double gates, the Van Griffith estate (c.1925) is a romantic, Mediterranean estate, surrounded by giant redwood trees and towering pines. This home was built by the son of the benefactor of Griffith Park, Griffith J. Griffith and is rich with local history. Perched high above the street and set on nearly 3/4 of an acre, this compound consists of the main residence, a Montecito style guest house, salt water pool, private gardens and loggia with outdoor fireplace. The main residence includes: an expansive living room with views of downtown and the observatory; a large eat-in kitchen, formal dining room, a library/den, three bedrooms and a master with fireplace and private balcony, speakeasy and roof top deck. On the park-like grounds, you'll find the two- bedroom plus den guest house, filled with charm and period details. If you're looking for a property with~privacy and luxury, this sanctuary in the city is perfect for you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2630 North VERMONT Avenue have any available units?
2630 North VERMONT Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2630 North VERMONT Avenue have?
Some of 2630 North VERMONT Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2630 North VERMONT Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2630 North VERMONT Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2630 North VERMONT Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2630 North VERMONT Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2630 North VERMONT Avenue offer parking?
No, 2630 North VERMONT Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2630 North VERMONT Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2630 North VERMONT Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2630 North VERMONT Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2630 North VERMONT Avenue has a pool.
Does 2630 North VERMONT Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2630 North VERMONT Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2630 North VERMONT Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2630 North VERMONT Avenue has units with dishwashers.
