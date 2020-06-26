2630 North VERMONT Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Situated at the base of Griffith Park behind a privacy wall and double gates, the Van Griffith estate (c.1925) is a romantic, Mediterranean estate, surrounded by giant redwood trees and towering pines. This home was built by the son of the benefactor of Griffith Park, Griffith J. Griffith and is rich with local history. Perched high above the street and set on nearly 3/4 of an acre, this compound consists of the main residence, a Montecito style guest house, salt water pool, private gardens and loggia with outdoor fireplace. The main residence includes: an expansive living room with views of downtown and the observatory; a large eat-in kitchen, formal dining room, a library/den, three bedrooms and a master with fireplace and private balcony, speakeasy and roof top deck. On the park-like grounds, you'll find the two- bedroom plus den guest house, filled with charm and period details. If you're looking for a property with~privacy and luxury, this sanctuary in the city is perfect for you.