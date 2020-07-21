2626 South Longwood Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming single story family home in good neighborhood and centrally located to shopping and restaurants. Close to 10,110,405 freeway. This beautifully updated and well maintained home includes 3 spacious bedroom + 2 baths. The living room feature a fireplace with an open floor plan to the dining area with laminate wood floors. This COZY house has been renovated with new paint, kitchen and more. Parking is included for front unit.



Backyard is shared with a back unit.



This beautiful single family home is available on a flexible date in the near future. Tenant pays all utilities.



To view application guidelines, selection criteria and to start your application online, visit: www.BellPropertyMgmt.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.