Los Angeles, CA
2626 South Longwood Avenue
Last updated July 19 2019 at 3:49 AM

2626 South Longwood Avenue

2626 South Longwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2626 South Longwood Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90016
West Adams

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming single story family home in good neighborhood and centrally located to shopping and restaurants. Close to 10,110,405 freeway. This beautifully updated and well maintained home includes 3 spacious bedroom + 2 baths. The living room feature a fireplace with an open floor plan to the dining area with laminate wood floors. This COZY house has been renovated with new paint, kitchen and more. Parking is included for front unit.

Backyard is shared with a back unit.

This beautiful single family home is available on a flexible date in the near future. Tenant pays all utilities.

To view application guidelines, selection criteria and to start your application online, visit: www.BellPropertyMgmt.com
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2626 South Longwood Avenue have any available units?
2626 South Longwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2626 South Longwood Avenue have?
Some of 2626 South Longwood Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2626 South Longwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2626 South Longwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2626 South Longwood Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2626 South Longwood Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2626 South Longwood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2626 South Longwood Avenue offers parking.
Does 2626 South Longwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2626 South Longwood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2626 South Longwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 2626 South Longwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2626 South Longwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2626 South Longwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2626 South Longwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2626 South Longwood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
