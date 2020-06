Amenities

hardwood floors garage oven

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven Property Amenities parking garage

Nice home in the City of Los Angeles with 5 bedrooms and 2 baths with hardwood floor through out the house . Open floor plan, living room with dining area, on the right side 3 bedrooms and 1 bath , family room with 2 bedrooms and 1 bath , good size backyard and 2 car garage.