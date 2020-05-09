Amenities

hardwood floors garbage disposal recently renovated some paid utils microwave range

Unit Amenities garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

2623 La Salle Ave. - Property Id: 92710



1 bedroom plus spare office/room (can be used as 2nd bedroom. 1 bathroom. Unit has been updated with new kitchen and bathroom. Original built ins and wood floors.



Building has been updated.

No Pets Allowed



