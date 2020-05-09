Rent Calculator
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2623 La Salle Ave.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2623 La Salle Ave.
2623 S La Salle Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2623 S La Salle Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90018
Congress North
Amenities
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
2623 La Salle Ave. - Property Id: 92710
1 bedroom plus spare office/room (can be used as 2nd bedroom. 1 bathroom. Unit has been updated with new kitchen and bathroom. Original built ins and wood floors.
Building has been updated.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/92710
Property Id 92710
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4599933)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2623 La Salle Ave. have any available units?
2623 La Salle Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2623 La Salle Ave. have?
Some of 2623 La Salle Ave.'s amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2623 La Salle Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2623 La Salle Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2623 La Salle Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 2623 La Salle Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 2623 La Salle Ave. offer parking?
No, 2623 La Salle Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 2623 La Salle Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2623 La Salle Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2623 La Salle Ave. have a pool?
No, 2623 La Salle Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2623 La Salle Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2623 La Salle Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2623 La Salle Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2623 La Salle Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
