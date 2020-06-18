2621 DEEP CANYON Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace bbq/grill

At the end of a long semi-private drive sits this truly special warm, inviting and extremely private Traditional hideaway available for lease furnished, outfitted, and with all utilities and amenities paid. A gated entrance opens to a huge motor court set on over an acre of richly landscaped grounds. Great flow from indoors to out from every area of the homes makes from a true California lifestyle, close the city but in a setting that will make you feel a million miles away. Designer done inside and out, with rich attention to detail and architecture, a gourmet cooks kitchen that opens to a cozy family room and a picturesque screened-in eating porch, pool, romantic fireplace, BBQ, jacuzzi and meandering walkways to areas of tranquility, all surrounded by breathtaking canyon and mountain views. Two bedrooms upstairs and two down, all en-suite. Detached two car garage and parking for 8+ cars, the perfect entertainers home.