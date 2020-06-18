All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2621 DEEP CANYON Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2621 DEEP CANYON Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2621 DEEP CANYON Drive

2621 Deep Canyon Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Bel Air-Beverly Crest
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2621 Deep Canyon Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90210
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
At the end of a long semi-private drive sits this truly special warm, inviting and extremely private Traditional hideaway available for lease furnished, outfitted, and with all utilities and amenities paid. A gated entrance opens to a huge motor court set on over an acre of richly landscaped grounds. Great flow from indoors to out from every area of the homes makes from a true California lifestyle, close the city but in a setting that will make you feel a million miles away. Designer done inside and out, with rich attention to detail and architecture, a gourmet cooks kitchen that opens to a cozy family room and a picturesque screened-in eating porch, pool, romantic fireplace, BBQ, jacuzzi and meandering walkways to areas of tranquility, all surrounded by breathtaking canyon and mountain views. Two bedrooms upstairs and two down, all en-suite. Detached two car garage and parking for 8+ cars, the perfect entertainers home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2621 DEEP CANYON Drive have any available units?
2621 DEEP CANYON Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2621 DEEP CANYON Drive have?
Some of 2621 DEEP CANYON Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2621 DEEP CANYON Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2621 DEEP CANYON Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2621 DEEP CANYON Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2621 DEEP CANYON Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2621 DEEP CANYON Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2621 DEEP CANYON Drive offers parking.
Does 2621 DEEP CANYON Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2621 DEEP CANYON Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2621 DEEP CANYON Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2621 DEEP CANYON Drive has a pool.
Does 2621 DEEP CANYON Drive have accessible units?
No, 2621 DEEP CANYON Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2621 DEEP CANYON Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2621 DEEP CANYON Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vinz on Fairfax
950 S Fairfax Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Topaz Apartments
550 S Main St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Boulevard on Wilshire
5353 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Casa Granada
550 S Barrington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
NoVa Townhomes
8761 De Soto Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Alder
19401 Parthenia St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
NMS 1759
1759 Beloit Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Citiview Terrace Apartments
5407 Colfax Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College