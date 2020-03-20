2617 DEEP CANYON Drive

Amenities
Located up a private driveway in Beverly Hills, surrounded by hedges for complete privacy, you will be welcomed to this entertainer's retreat. This 4 bed, 4bath jewel box is full of custom features and high-end touches including a separate guest house. Large, open chef's kitchen featuring high end appliances. Luxurious master bath with Calcutta oro marble, Jacuzzi tub and steam shower. All bathrooms have stunning fixtures and their own unique flare. Beautiful, private back yard with pool and spa, and built in BBQ area great for entertaining. Lots of lush mature landscaping, Easy access to both Beverly Hills and the valley.