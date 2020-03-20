All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2617 DEEP CANYON Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2617 DEEP CANYON Drive
Last updated May 31 2019 at 2:41 AM

2617 DEEP CANYON Drive

2617 Deep Canyon Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Bel Air-Beverly Crest
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2617 Deep Canyon Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90210
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
pool
hot tub
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Located up a private driveway in Beverly Hills, surrounded by hedges for complete privacy, you will be welcomed to this entertainer's retreat. This 4 bed, 4bath jewel box is full of custom features and high-end touches including a separate guest house. Large, open chef's kitchen featuring high end appliances. Luxurious master bath with Calcutta oro marble, Jacuzzi tub and steam shower. All bathrooms have stunning fixtures and their own unique flare. Beautiful, private back yard with pool and spa, and built in BBQ area great for entertaining. Lots of lush mature landscaping, Easy access to both Beverly Hills and the valley.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2617 DEEP CANYON Drive have any available units?
2617 DEEP CANYON Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2617 DEEP CANYON Drive have?
Some of 2617 DEEP CANYON Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2617 DEEP CANYON Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2617 DEEP CANYON Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2617 DEEP CANYON Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2617 DEEP CANYON Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2617 DEEP CANYON Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2617 DEEP CANYON Drive offers parking.
Does 2617 DEEP CANYON Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2617 DEEP CANYON Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2617 DEEP CANYON Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2617 DEEP CANYON Drive has a pool.
Does 2617 DEEP CANYON Drive have accessible units?
No, 2617 DEEP CANYON Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2617 DEEP CANYON Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2617 DEEP CANYON Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

sunset vine
1555 Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Palms Court
10125 Palms Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Broadcast Center Apartments
7660 Beverly Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Village Pointe
17171 Roscoe Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Sunset Vine Tower
1480 Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
4140 & 4136 Grandview Blvd
4136 Grand View Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Weddington Apartments
15370 Weddington St
Los Angeles, CA 91411
Avalon Studio City
10945 Bluffside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91604

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College