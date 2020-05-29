All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:45 AM

2616 N. Beachwood Dr. - 2608

2616 Beachwood Drive · (626) 765-4999
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2616 Beachwood Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood United

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Located in historic Beachwood Canyon near the iconic Hollywood sign, a hidden gem with lots of trees and privacy. A stunning 1919 restored craftsman bungalow w/ spacious sunny rooms steps to the village. Dripping w/old world charm incl: large front porch with front yard and artificial turf, original hardwood floors, crown moldings, large flat grassy backyard hedged for privacy. The 1279sf main house is with 3 beds and 2 bath (closets in one of the bedroom can be removed upon request). An approx 400sf bonus detached studio unit with washer, dryer, separate sink, and closets. Tandem parking on driveway. Great access to Franklin Village, hiking trails, Hollywood, 101 freeway and movie studios. Centrally located and walking distance to Beachwood Market/Cafe and Restaurant Row. Ready for you to call home!
1 Assigned Parking underground with a gated entrance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2616 N. Beachwood Dr. - 2608 have any available units?
2616 N. Beachwood Dr. - 2608 has a unit available for $6,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2616 N. Beachwood Dr. - 2608 have?
Some of 2616 N. Beachwood Dr. - 2608's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2616 N. Beachwood Dr. - 2608 currently offering any rent specials?
2616 N. Beachwood Dr. - 2608 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2616 N. Beachwood Dr. - 2608 pet-friendly?
No, 2616 N. Beachwood Dr. - 2608 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2616 N. Beachwood Dr. - 2608 offer parking?
Yes, 2616 N. Beachwood Dr. - 2608 offers parking.
Does 2616 N. Beachwood Dr. - 2608 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2616 N. Beachwood Dr. - 2608 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2616 N. Beachwood Dr. - 2608 have a pool?
No, 2616 N. Beachwood Dr. - 2608 does not have a pool.
Does 2616 N. Beachwood Dr. - 2608 have accessible units?
No, 2616 N. Beachwood Dr. - 2608 does not have accessible units.
Does 2616 N. Beachwood Dr. - 2608 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2616 N. Beachwood Dr. - 2608 has units with dishwashers.
