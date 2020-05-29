2616 N. Beachwood Dr. - 2608

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Located in historic Beachwood Canyon near the iconic Hollywood sign, a hidden gem with lots of trees and privacy. A stunning 1919 restored craftsman bungalow w/ spacious sunny rooms steps to the village. Dripping w/old world charm incl: large front porch with front yard and artificial turf, original hardwood floors, crown moldings, large flat grassy backyard hedged for privacy. The 1279sf main house is with 3 beds and 2 bath (closets in one of the bedroom can be removed upon request). An approx 400sf bonus detached studio unit with washer, dryer, separate sink, and closets. Tandem parking on driveway. Great access to Franklin Village, hiking trails, Hollywood, 101 freeway and movie studios. Centrally located and walking distance to Beachwood Market/Cafe and Restaurant Row. Ready for you to call home!

1 Assigned Parking underground with a gated entrance.