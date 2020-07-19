26031 Frampton Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage hot tub

Gorgeous 4 bedrooms and 3 baths, this single-family home is located in the desirable gated Franciscan Village community. This home boasts an open floor plan featuring wood flooring throughout with two open living spaces that can be used as family room or office. A beautiful botanic garden beautifully well maintained and landscaped backyard perfect for relaxation and entertaining and attached garage. Kitchen with new stove/oven, new AC, stainless steel appliances, breakfast counter, granite countertop, and recessed lighting, dining area, living room with fireplace and backyard access, master suite with balcony, walk-in closet, and spacious bath with shower, spa, and dual sinks. Separate laundry room with Washer/Dryer. Two blocks from Kaiser, three blocks from Ken Malloy Harbor Regional Park Machado Lake, Minutes from restaurants, shopping, freeway, and entertainment.