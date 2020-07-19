All apartments in Los Angeles
26031 Frampton Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

26031 Frampton Avenue

26031 Frampton Ave · No Longer Available
Location

26031 Frampton Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90710
Harbor City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
Gorgeous 4 bedrooms and 3 baths, this single-family home is located in the desirable gated Franciscan Village community. This home boasts an open floor plan featuring wood flooring throughout with two open living spaces that can be used as family room or office. A beautiful botanic garden beautifully well maintained and landscaped backyard perfect for relaxation and entertaining and attached garage. Kitchen with new stove/oven, new AC, stainless steel appliances, breakfast counter, granite countertop, and recessed lighting, dining area, living room with fireplace and backyard access, master suite with balcony, walk-in closet, and spacious bath with shower, spa, and dual sinks. Separate laundry room with Washer/Dryer. Two blocks from Kaiser, three blocks from Ken Malloy Harbor Regional Park Machado Lake, Minutes from restaurants, shopping, freeway, and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26031 Frampton Avenue have any available units?
26031 Frampton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 26031 Frampton Avenue have?
Some of 26031 Frampton Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26031 Frampton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
26031 Frampton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26031 Frampton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 26031 Frampton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 26031 Frampton Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 26031 Frampton Avenue offers parking.
Does 26031 Frampton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 26031 Frampton Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 26031 Frampton Avenue have a pool?
No, 26031 Frampton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 26031 Frampton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 26031 Frampton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 26031 Frampton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 26031 Frampton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
