2601 HOLLYRIDGE Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2601 HOLLYRIDGE Drive

2601 N Hollyridge Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2601 N Hollyridge Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
City views and rare flat yard in prime Beachwood Canyon! Live in the peaceful and serene Hollywood Hills and moments away from the heart of Hollywood. Tastefully remodeled traditional set above the street offers all of the conveniences of living in the "flats" - 2 secure garage parking spaces, large living spaces, natural light in all rooms and newly updated bathrooms and kitchen. Step out of the master suite to enjoy sunsets and city views from the upstairs terrace. Well designed floor plan offers easy access and flow from the kitchen and living areas to the perfect backyard for entertaining and outdoor dining. Perfect location for a short commute to the studios in Hollywood or the Valley, Minutes N to Bronson Canyon Park, Griffith Park hiking trails, Los Feliz,. Gelson's, La Poubelle, Oaks Caf~, UCB Theater, Netflix and the brand new La Villita Cantina.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2601 HOLLYRIDGE Drive have any available units?
2601 HOLLYRIDGE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2601 HOLLYRIDGE Drive have?
Some of 2601 HOLLYRIDGE Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2601 HOLLYRIDGE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2601 HOLLYRIDGE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2601 HOLLYRIDGE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2601 HOLLYRIDGE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2601 HOLLYRIDGE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2601 HOLLYRIDGE Drive offers parking.
Does 2601 HOLLYRIDGE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2601 HOLLYRIDGE Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2601 HOLLYRIDGE Drive have a pool?
No, 2601 HOLLYRIDGE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2601 HOLLYRIDGE Drive have accessible units?
No, 2601 HOLLYRIDGE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2601 HOLLYRIDGE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2601 HOLLYRIDGE Drive has units with dishwashers.
