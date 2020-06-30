All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

2584 AMHERST Avenue

2584 Amherst Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2584 Amherst Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90064
Mar Vista

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This spacious 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home features an inviting living room with fireplace, dining room, large master bedroom, updatedkitchen, and gorgeous hardwood floors. French doors off the dining room open to fenced-in backyard with deck and covered patio. The remodeled kitchen boasts Carrara counters, a subway tile backsplash, recessed lighting, newer range/oven, microwave, dishwasher, and newer tile flooring. The large master bedroom has newer carpet and double closets with mirrored sliding doors. The hallway bathroom includes shower/tub combo, and the updated Jack and Jill bathroom off the master features a marble counter, shower, and flooring, along with newer light fixtures. Great West LA location, 2 blocks from Santa Monica, and conveniently close to freeways, the Expo line, beach, restaurants, shopping, and the tech hubs of the Westside.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2584 AMHERST Avenue have any available units?
2584 AMHERST Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2584 AMHERST Avenue have?
Some of 2584 AMHERST Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2584 AMHERST Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2584 AMHERST Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2584 AMHERST Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2584 AMHERST Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2584 AMHERST Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2584 AMHERST Avenue offers parking.
Does 2584 AMHERST Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2584 AMHERST Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2584 AMHERST Avenue have a pool?
No, 2584 AMHERST Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2584 AMHERST Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2584 AMHERST Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2584 AMHERST Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2584 AMHERST Avenue has units with dishwashers.

