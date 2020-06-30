2584 AMHERST Avenue

Amenities

This spacious 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home features an inviting living room with fireplace, dining room, large master bedroom, updatedkitchen, and gorgeous hardwood floors. French doors off the dining room open to fenced-in backyard with deck and covered patio. The remodeled kitchen boasts Carrara counters, a subway tile backsplash, recessed lighting, newer range/oven, microwave, dishwasher, and newer tile flooring. The large master bedroom has newer carpet and double closets with mirrored sliding doors. The hallway bathroom includes shower/tub combo, and the updated Jack and Jill bathroom off the master features a marble counter, shower, and flooring, along with newer light fixtures. Great West LA location, 2 blocks from Santa Monica, and conveniently close to freeways, the Expo line, beach, restaurants, shopping, and the tech hubs of the Westside.