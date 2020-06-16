2581 ARVIA Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher new construction garage stainless steel

Beautiful Spacious New Model Townhouse in a Brand new community. This gorgeous 3 Bedroom, 3 Baths residence in the RiverPark community along the Los Angeles River is available for lease! The entry floor has one bedroom and bathroom with a private entrance, perfect for a home office or guest room. The second floor is great for entertaining with open concept kitchen, breakfast nook, kitchen island, dining and living area. Kitchen has stainless steel Whirlpool appliances including dishwasher, oven and microwave. The third floor has 2 Huge bedrooms with 2 Full baths. Master bedroom has private bath and large walk in closet. There's an attached 2 car garage, laundry area (washer and dryer provided with lease) and lovely outdoor patio, so many great features. Minutes from all the trendy restaurants in FrogTown,Atwater&Silverlake. Easy commute to Downtown Los Angeles, Burbank and all of the hot spots in North East Los Angeles.