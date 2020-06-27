All apartments in Los Angeles
2563 HUTTON Drive
Last updated January 10 2020 at 1:46 AM

2563 HUTTON Drive

2563 Hutton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2563 Hutton Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90210
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
NEWLY PRICED for IMMEDIATE SALE or LEASE! Over 2500 sf of NEW ADDITIONS (2016) of 2 master suites with large marble bathrooms, walk in closets and spacious outdoor terraces with seamless indoor-outdoor lifestyle. Open floor plan, the breakfast area opens to a formal living room and media/family room with high end AV system. Fireplaces can be seen in Master bed, dining and family rooms. Electronic gate systems with circular driveway and room to park more than 6 cars. Guest/maid bedroom with its private bath. Light filled with Large windows and skylights. Motivated seller will contemplate all offers and build pool and updates for accepted purchase offers

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2563 HUTTON Drive have any available units?
2563 HUTTON Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2563 HUTTON Drive have?
Some of 2563 HUTTON Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2563 HUTTON Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2563 HUTTON Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2563 HUTTON Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2563 HUTTON Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2563 HUTTON Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2563 HUTTON Drive offers parking.
Does 2563 HUTTON Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2563 HUTTON Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2563 HUTTON Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2563 HUTTON Drive has a pool.
Does 2563 HUTTON Drive have accessible units?
No, 2563 HUTTON Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2563 HUTTON Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2563 HUTTON Drive has units with dishwashers.
