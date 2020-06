Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Beautiful 2 bed 1 bath located in a beautiful gated community! Close to the freeway with on site pool, visually pleasing creeks/ponds and walkways throughout community. All new appliances, washer and dryer, tall vaulted ceilings, balconies, assigned parking! Available for immediate move-in! for more information please contact Gabby or Christina(310) 831-0123.

