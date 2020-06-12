2528 3rd Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Gorgeous Updated Townhome Style Unit in Duplex - Beautiful updated Townhome style unit that feels like a home. Perfect for the busy professional working on the Westside or in Downtown LA. The unit features a Newly Renovated Kitchen & Bath. Windows & French Doors throughout. Gorgeous, refinished, original Hardwood Floors. Formal dining room. New appliances - Stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer-dryer. Balcony off bedroom. Lots of Storage. Walk-In Closets. Outside area for scooter or motorcycle parking. Pet considered with additional deposit.



(RLNE4768465)