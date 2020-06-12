All apartments in Los Angeles
2528 3rd Ave.
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:50 AM

2528 3rd Ave.

2528 3rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2528 3rd Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90018
UNNC

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Gorgeous Updated Townhome Style Unit in Duplex - Beautiful updated Townhome style unit that feels like a home. Perfect for the busy professional working on the Westside or in Downtown LA. The unit features a Newly Renovated Kitchen & Bath. Windows & French Doors throughout. Gorgeous, refinished, original Hardwood Floors. Formal dining room. New appliances - Stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer-dryer. Balcony off bedroom. Lots of Storage. Walk-In Closets. Outside area for scooter or motorcycle parking. Pet considered with additional deposit.

(RLNE4768465)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2528 3rd Ave. have any available units?
2528 3rd Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2528 3rd Ave. have?
Some of 2528 3rd Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2528 3rd Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2528 3rd Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2528 3rd Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2528 3rd Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 2528 3rd Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 2528 3rd Ave. offers parking.
Does 2528 3rd Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2528 3rd Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2528 3rd Ave. have a pool?
No, 2528 3rd Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2528 3rd Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2528 3rd Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2528 3rd Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2528 3rd Ave. has units with dishwashers.
