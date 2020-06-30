2528 1/2 Military Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup garage some paid utils carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Bright & Airy Stand-Alone 2-Bdrm Apt 1-car Garage - Property Id: 151168



This 2-bedroom + 1 bath apartment, in a Triplex, is located in Rancho Park (West Los Angeles). The apartment is located at the back of the property and is a stand-alone unit with 1-car garage below and private entrance. The apartment has been newly painted. Great as a 2-bedroom apt or 1-bedroom + office. Washer and dryer hook-ups. Refrigerator available. Approximately 700 sq. ft. Walking distance to restaurants and shopping (Westside Pavilion etc), Santa Monica beach: 4 1/2 miles. UCLA: 2 1/2 miles. Near 10 Fwy and 405 Fwy and public transportation; walking distance to Expo Line trains to downtown L.A. and Santa Monica. No smoking anywhere in / on / about property. No pets. Tenant pays for all utilities except for water and gardener. Please contact Jose at (323) 523-9725 for more info and to schedule a showing. Available now. One year lease. PLEASE GO TO THE FOLLOWING LINK and FILL OUT THE QUESTIONNAIRE BEFORE APPLYING: https://goo.gl/forms/mqvcOFDMNet6GEj93

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/151168

Property Id 151168



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5371304)