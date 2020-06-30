All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

2528 1/2 Military Ave

2528 1/2 Military Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2528 1/2 Military Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90064
Westside

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
some paid utils
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Bright & Airy Stand-Alone 2-Bdrm Apt 1-car Garage - Property Id: 151168

This 2-bedroom + 1 bath apartment, in a Triplex, is located in Rancho Park (West Los Angeles). The apartment is located at the back of the property and is a stand-alone unit with 1-car garage below and private entrance. The apartment has been newly painted. Great as a 2-bedroom apt or 1-bedroom + office. Washer and dryer hook-ups. Refrigerator available. Approximately 700 sq. ft. Walking distance to restaurants and shopping (Westside Pavilion etc), Santa Monica beach: 4 1/2 miles. UCLA: 2 1/2 miles. Near 10 Fwy and 405 Fwy and public transportation; walking distance to Expo Line trains to downtown L.A. and Santa Monica. No smoking anywhere in / on / about property. No pets. Tenant pays for all utilities except for water and gardener. Please contact Jose at (323) 523-9725 for more info and to schedule a showing. Available now. One year lease. PLEASE GO TO THE FOLLOWING LINK and FILL OUT THE QUESTIONNAIRE BEFORE APPLYING: https://goo.gl/forms/mqvcOFDMNet6GEj93
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/151168
Property Id 151168

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5371304)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2528 1/2 Military Ave have any available units?
2528 1/2 Military Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2528 1/2 Military Ave have?
Some of 2528 1/2 Military Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2528 1/2 Military Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2528 1/2 Military Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2528 1/2 Military Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2528 1/2 Military Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2528 1/2 Military Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2528 1/2 Military Ave offers parking.
Does 2528 1/2 Military Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2528 1/2 Military Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2528 1/2 Military Ave have a pool?
No, 2528 1/2 Military Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2528 1/2 Military Ave have accessible units?
No, 2528 1/2 Military Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2528 1/2 Military Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2528 1/2 Military Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

