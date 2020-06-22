All apartments in Los Angeles
2524 9TH Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2524 9TH Avenue

2524 S 9th Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2524 S 9th Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90018
UNNC

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
Fully furnished historic craftsman home situated on one of the most desirable blocks in the West Adams neighborhood. Home sits on an 8,400 sq. ft. lot with a HUGE entertainer's backyard filled with multiple outdoor cabanas, 6 fountains & numerous fruit trees (lemon, lime, persimmon, pomegranate, fig, guava). Fully upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances, laundry room, recessed lighting, FOUR bedrooms (one downstairs, three upstairs), formal dining room, lots of natural light, and a finished attic perfect for a creative workspace. Home was featured in numerous episodes of the hit TV show Ray Donovan. Super central location with easy access to the 10 freeway, USC, DTLA, and numerous new trendy restaurants/coffee shops. Kitchenware, linens, towels, and 75 inch smart TV all included in the lease. Short-term monthly rental options available up to 6 months.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2524 9TH Avenue have any available units?
2524 9TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2524 9TH Avenue have?
Some of 2524 9TH Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2524 9TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2524 9TH Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2524 9TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2524 9TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2524 9TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2524 9TH Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2524 9TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2524 9TH Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2524 9TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 2524 9TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2524 9TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2524 9TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2524 9TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2524 9TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
