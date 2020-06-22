2524 9TH Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar on-site laundry parking

Fully furnished historic craftsman home situated on one of the most desirable blocks in the West Adams neighborhood. Home sits on an 8,400 sq. ft. lot with a HUGE entertainer's backyard filled with multiple outdoor cabanas, 6 fountains & numerous fruit trees (lemon, lime, persimmon, pomegranate, fig, guava). Fully upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances, laundry room, recessed lighting, FOUR bedrooms (one downstairs, three upstairs), formal dining room, lots of natural light, and a finished attic perfect for a creative workspace. Home was featured in numerous episodes of the hit TV show Ray Donovan. Super central location with easy access to the 10 freeway, USC, DTLA, and numerous new trendy restaurants/coffee shops. Kitchenware, linens, towels, and 75 inch smart TV all included in the lease. Short-term monthly rental options available up to 6 months.