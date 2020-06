Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

The Unit

Hardwood Flooring Throughout

Stove & Fridge Included

No shortage of closet space or or sunlight coming in from all directions. Large windows and plenty of space!

Laundry on Site

One Parking Spot



The Building:

Small friendly building with great neighbors.



"Location Location Location"

Rampart Village, K-Town, Mid Wilshire



Utilities: Owners Pay Water+Trash. You pay your Gas+ electric.



(RLNE3410905)