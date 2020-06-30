2518 PROSSER Avenue

Amenities

Large Mediterranean home in Cheviot Hills. Grand 3-story Foyer Entry, Cathedral Ceiling Living Room w/fireplace, and glass doors that open to large front deck. Elegant formal Dining Room and Butler's Pantry that leads to gourmet Kitchen w/stainless steel Sub Zero fridge, 2 dishwashers and Viking Appliances. Main floor features beautiful stone and hardwood floors, Family Room, Powder Room, and 2 en-suite Bedrooms. 2nd floor boasts large Master Suite w/ natural cathedral wood ceiling, fireplace, 2 custom walk-in closets, en suite with his & her sinks. 2 other Bedrooms w/en suite and upstairs Office/Den. Security System alarm with cameras, and indoor/outdoor audio speaker system throughout. Backyard includes expansive swimmers pool, jacuzzi, fire pit/ built in sitting area, and a custom outdoor barbecue kitchen. A remodeled 2 story guest house in the back with separate entrance, includes Bedroom, Bathroom, Office and Kitchenette. Close to Century City, new Google Campus, Culver City