2518 PROSSER Avenue

2518 Prosser Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2518 Prosser Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90064
Westside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Large Mediterranean home in Cheviot Hills. Grand 3-story Foyer Entry, Cathedral Ceiling Living Room w/fireplace, and glass doors that open to large front deck. Elegant formal Dining Room and Butler's Pantry that leads to gourmet Kitchen w/stainless steel Sub Zero fridge, 2 dishwashers and Viking Appliances. Main floor features beautiful stone and hardwood floors, Family Room, Powder Room, and 2 en-suite Bedrooms. 2nd floor boasts large Master Suite w/ natural cathedral wood ceiling, fireplace, 2 custom walk-in closets, en suite with his & her sinks. 2 other Bedrooms w/en suite and upstairs Office/Den. Security System alarm with cameras, and indoor/outdoor audio speaker system throughout. Backyard includes expansive swimmers pool, jacuzzi, fire pit/ built in sitting area, and a custom outdoor barbecue kitchen. A remodeled 2 story guest house in the back with separate entrance, includes Bedroom, Bathroom, Office and Kitchenette. Close to Century City, new Google Campus, Culver City

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2518 PROSSER Avenue have any available units?
2518 PROSSER Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2518 PROSSER Avenue have?
Some of 2518 PROSSER Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2518 PROSSER Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2518 PROSSER Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2518 PROSSER Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2518 PROSSER Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2518 PROSSER Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2518 PROSSER Avenue offers parking.
Does 2518 PROSSER Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2518 PROSSER Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2518 PROSSER Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2518 PROSSER Avenue has a pool.
Does 2518 PROSSER Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2518 PROSSER Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2518 PROSSER Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2518 PROSSER Avenue has units with dishwashers.

