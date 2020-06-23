2517 Pasadena Ave

2517 N Pasadena Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90031 Lincoln Heights
LOFT SPACE 2000 SQ FT/30 FT CEILINGS/STUNNING!!!!! - Property Id: 133924
Call ED today at 213-640-9404.
This is a dream come true for the person who wants to express them-self to THE MAX.
We are looking forward to viewing this amazing space with YOU!
30 FT high ceilings BRICK Gloriously HUGE windows Three entrances Huge space for kitchen Do what you want here - Make it your own Parking included Laundry on-site NO A/C Keep the fridge and stove if you wish - Or bring your own! UNLIMITED possibilities for your dream pad! Owner pays water only Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/133924p Property Id 133924
No Dogs Allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
