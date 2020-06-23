All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 27 2019 at 10:18 AM

2517 Pasadena Ave

2517 N Pasadena Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2517 N Pasadena Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90031
Lincoln Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
LOFT SPACE 2000 SQ FT/30 FT CEILINGS/STUNNING!!!!! - Property Id: 133924

Call ED today at 213-640-9404.

This is a dream come true for the person who wants to express them-self to THE MAX.

We are looking forward to viewing this amazing space with YOU!

30 FT high ceilings
BRICK
Gloriously HUGE windows
Three entrances
Huge space for kitchen
Do what you want here - Make it your own
Parking included
Laundry on-site
NO A/C
Keep the fridge and stove if you wish - Or bring your own!
UNLIMITED possibilities for your dream pad!
Owner pays water only
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/133924p
Property Id 133924

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5017715)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2517 Pasadena Ave have any available units?
2517 Pasadena Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2517 Pasadena Ave have?
Some of 2517 Pasadena Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2517 Pasadena Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2517 Pasadena Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2517 Pasadena Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2517 Pasadena Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2517 Pasadena Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2517 Pasadena Ave offers parking.
Does 2517 Pasadena Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2517 Pasadena Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2517 Pasadena Ave have a pool?
No, 2517 Pasadena Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2517 Pasadena Ave have accessible units?
No, 2517 Pasadena Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2517 Pasadena Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2517 Pasadena Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
