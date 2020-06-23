2517 Pasadena Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

LOFT SPACE 2000 SQ FT/30 FT CEILINGS/STUNNING!!!!! - Property Id: 133924



Call ED today at 213-640-9404.



This is a dream come true for the person who wants to express them-self to THE MAX.



We are looking forward to viewing this amazing space with YOU!



30 FT high ceilings

BRICK

Gloriously HUGE windows

Three entrances

Huge space for kitchen

Do what you want here - Make it your own

Parking included

Laundry on-site

NO A/C

Keep the fridge and stove if you wish - Or bring your own!

UNLIMITED possibilities for your dream pad!

Owner pays water only

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/133924p

No Dogs Allowed



