Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill yoga

A blissful experience in the heart of Silverlake. This charming 1920's Spanish-style mini estate features an outdoor yoga deck, a sparkling salt water pool, alfresco dining, nearby hiking trails, and gorgeous views. Whole Foods, Atwater Village, Sunset Blvd. and some of Silverlake's best restaurants and shopping are just minutes away. Endless possibilities await! This is an absolute must see.