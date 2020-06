Amenities

Bright and spacious tri-level Harbor City gated townhome for lease. Located at Frampton Park Villa with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and 2 car attached garage. New paint, 2 new water saving toilets, new oven, new fridge, new kitchen hood and new carpet. Washer and dryer hookups available on the first level. Close to all South Bay amenities, Freeways, Beaches, Shopping Centers and parks. No pets and no smoking, please.