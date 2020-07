Amenities

recently renovated air conditioning microwave range refrigerator

Beautiful fully updated modern single family front house with 2 bed/1.5 bath and a charming backyard. Equipped with dual AC/heat, 8 integrated security cameras (accessible from phone), and private driveway (can fit up to 3 cars). Convenient location, close to the 405/10 freeway, supermarkets (Ralphs, Trader Joes, Mitsuwa are all minutes away)Please note: There is a back house on this property that will be utilized for rental after 6 months around May 2016.Lease terms: 6 months+